iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. 753,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,024. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

