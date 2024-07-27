iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,715 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

