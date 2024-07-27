Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $455.63 and last traded at $461.82. Approximately 21,468,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,154,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.38.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.40.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
