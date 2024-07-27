Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 316,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 139,108 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $16.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
