Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.44. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

