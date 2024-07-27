Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE IPG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 5,374,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,251. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
