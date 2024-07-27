Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE IPG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 5,374,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,251. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

