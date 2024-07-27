Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $151.00. 2,066,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,380. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

