Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$255.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$249.73.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$244.71 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$245.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$230.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$223.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market cap of C$43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

