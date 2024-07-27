Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.75% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,292. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

