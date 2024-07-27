Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,569,597.20 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,197,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,967,383.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Read Our Latest Report on TNGX

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.