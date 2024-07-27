Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $78,432.56 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,005,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.