Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $133,425.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

