INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

VATE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,918. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. INNOVATE has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

INNOVATE shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

