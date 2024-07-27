Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of ICD opened at $1.43 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
