Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ICD opened at $1.43 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

