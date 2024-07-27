IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 2,156,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

