ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $383.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $367.00 to $383.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.60.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

