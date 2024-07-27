Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CFO Sells $413,863.99 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

