HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HNI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 563,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. HNI has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

