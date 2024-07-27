Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $23.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HFWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $14,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 899.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

