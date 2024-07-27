Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 225.2% in July

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTWSF remained flat at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.69.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

