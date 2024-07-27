Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 225.2% in July

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
OTCMKTS HTWSF remained flat at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.69.
About Helios Towers
