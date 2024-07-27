Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.