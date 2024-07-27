HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $390.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.72.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $354.78 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $356.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.