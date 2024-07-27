HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
