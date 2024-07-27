Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $48.10 or 0.00070191 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $877,905.25 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

