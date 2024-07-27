HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

HONE stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

