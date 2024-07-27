Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hanryu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRYU remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,684. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
Hanryu Company Profile
