Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hanryu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRYU remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,684. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Get Hanryu alerts:

Hanryu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.