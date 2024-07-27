H2O DAO (H2O) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $397.49 million and $10.27 million worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

