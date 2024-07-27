Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.35). Approximately 467,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 707,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 440 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.47) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.47).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -1,238.10%.

In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,531.35). In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.58), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,531.35). Also, insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £19,895.65 ($25,731.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,825 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

