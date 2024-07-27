Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,655 put options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 14,274 put options.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $33.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
