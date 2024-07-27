Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.01), with a volume of 297282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Global Ports Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.27.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

