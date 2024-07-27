GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to “Strong-Buy”

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.