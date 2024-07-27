GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
