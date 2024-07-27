GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

