Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 3,518,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

