Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FMC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. 1,092,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

