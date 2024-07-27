Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 271 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

