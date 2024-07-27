Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 606,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

