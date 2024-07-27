Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,394 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MOAT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 749,308 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

