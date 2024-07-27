Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

MPLX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

