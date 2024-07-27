Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 240,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

