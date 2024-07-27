Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the previous session’s volume of 54,276 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $48.51.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

