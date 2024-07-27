Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $115.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

FIVE opened at $71.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

