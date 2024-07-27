First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.29

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.29 and traded as high as $31.58. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 434,279 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 533,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

