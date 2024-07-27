First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 1,110,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $3,819,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

