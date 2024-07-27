Financial Review: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 1 6 21 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Hemp and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Global Payments has a consensus target price of $145.32, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Global Payments $9.65 billion 2.68 $986.23 million $5.04 20.08

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Global Payments beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

