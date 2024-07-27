Financial Comparison: Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -39.19% -1,110.40% -19.35% Movella N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 0 8 15 1 2.71 Movella 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roblox and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Roblox presently has a consensus price target of $42.59, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Movella has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 8,066.67%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than Roblox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and Movella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.95 billion 8.13 -$1.15 billion ($1.86) -21.78 Movella -$559,000.00 -2.72 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roblox beats Movella on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Movella

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

