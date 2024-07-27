Financial Comparison: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bit Origin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $63.30 million 1.49 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -3.47 Bit Origin $7.09 million 0.81 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

