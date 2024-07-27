Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 359,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,804. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.