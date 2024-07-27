Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

