Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

