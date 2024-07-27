Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Ventum Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.04.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

ERO opened at C$26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.14. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

